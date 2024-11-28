Kannada activists upset with Royal Challengers Bengaluru running a Hindi account on X, call it ‘Hindi imposition’

This year, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has started a social media account on X (formerly Twitter) to post in Hindi. However, this decision has not gone down well with Kannada activists who are outraged with a social media account on X.

Notably, RCB is based out of Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru. Now many local fans are calling this X account imposition of Hindi by the franchise on them. One user even called it a “war against Kannadigas” since RCB now has an account to post in Hindi.

The RCB Hindi account has only 2500 followers, while the main RCB account in English has 7.3 Million accounts.

Notably, the platform X also gives you an option not to follow an account.