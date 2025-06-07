Kanpur: Altamash threatens Hindu girl to accept Islam or he will kill her along with her family

In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a case of a Muslim youth, Altamash, threatening a Hindu girl to convert to Islam has come to light. Altamash has threatened that if the Hindu girl does not convert to Islam, he will kill her and also her family. The victim has shared a video on social media sharing her ordeal and demanded action against Altamash.

The victim Hindu girl is a 12th class student and a resident of Lalbangla, Kanpur. Now the victim’s brother-in-law has filed a case against the accused Altamash in Jajmau police station of Kanpur.

In the viral video, the victim is saying, “There is a boy named Altamash, who has been harassing me for many days. He is saying that you should convert to Islam. If you do not do this, he will kill me and my family members.” She says that the accused comes outside her house every day and tries to force her to marry him and abuses her if she does not agree.

Chakeri ACP Abhishek Pandey says that a case has been filed against the accused Altamash, and he will be arrested soon.