Kanpur: Sartaj pretends to be Sonu to trap Hindu girl, threatens her that if she doesn’t accept Islam, he will make her intimate videos viral

A girl in Kanpur has accused a boy named ‘Sonu’ of love jihad. The girl shared that Sonu trapped her in the web of love, but later it was revealed that his real name is Sartaj.

According to Aaj Tak’s report, Sartaj raped the girl several times by promising marriage. When the girl asked for Nikah, Sartaj told his real name and put a condition that she would have to remove the ‘Om’ tattoo on her hand and change her religion.

When the girl refused, Sartaj threatened to make her intimate videos viral. With the help of Bajrang Dal, the girl has lodged a complaint with the police. The police have registered an FIR and are searching for the accused Sartaj.