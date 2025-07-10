On 6th July, a café owned by comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath in Surrey, Canada, was attacked allegedly by Khalistani terrorists of the infamous Laddi gang, which is linked to the banned Khalistani terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

The café, which is known as Kaps Cafe, is known for its pastel décor and designer menu. It was vandalised late night on Sunday. No injuries were reported following the incident, however, the premises sustained visible damage. The attack is being investigated by Canadian law enforcement, which is focusing on Germany-based BKI operative Harjit Singh alias Laddi. Harjit aka Laddi is considered a high-value extremist by Indian intelligence agencies.

Laddi is wanted in India for the murder of VHP leader Prabhakar and for orchestrating attacks on Hindu and pro-India leaders. He has a Rs 10 lakh bounty on his head. Officials are probing whether Kapil Sharma’s family received threats before the incident. Sharma has not commented publicly.