Karnataka: 3 RCB fans arrested for sacrificing goat in front of Virat Kohli cutout

3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans have been arrested by Police in Karnataka after they sacrificed a goat in front of a Virat Kohli cutout. The 3 fans arrested are Sanna Palayya (22 years), Jayanna (23 years), and Tippe Swamy (28 years). All of them are residents of Mariyammanahalli village of Molakalmuru taluk in Chitradurga district of the state.

A video of the ritual went viral following RCB’s thrilling victory over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Following that, the police took action against the trio.

In the 20 seconds viral video, one of the men is seen holding a goat in front of Kohli’s cutout, another one is restraining the goat with a rope, and another announces RCB’s victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The animal is slaughtered with a machete, and its blood is offered as raktaabhisheka (blood offering) to the cutout and a poster of Kohli.

Following the online outrage against the animal cruelty, Molakalmuru police sprung into action and registered a case , and arrested the three under relevant sections for animal cruelty.