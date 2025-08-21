Karnataka assembly: BJP tells Congress, ‘You are only targeting Hindu festivals to impose noise rules’

A heated debate broke out in the Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday 20th August after BJP legislators accused the Congress government of interfering in Hindu festivals and traditional celebrations.

BJP MLA Vedavyas Kamath said that police have been targeting organisers by citing noise rules during Hindu festivals. He pointed out that cultural events like Yakshagana, Kola, Rathotsava and Nemotsava have been held in coastal Karnataka for generations without issues. However, police seized sound systems at multiple locations during the recent Janmashtami citing excess noise levels and cases were filed against organisers and equipment owners, he added.

Kamath argued that such restrictions were never imposed when the BJP was in power, but since Congress formed the government, hurdles for Hindu traditions have increased. His comments led to an uproar, with Congress members shouting back in protest.

Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader intervened,”There’s tradition on one hand and law on the other. Most religious events, irrespective of caste or religion, are held at night in Dakshina Kannada. We must think and try to find a solution.” Congress legislators, however, turned the debate around by reminding the BJP that it too had once supported curbs on mosque loudspeakers.