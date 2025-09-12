Friday, September 12, 2025

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says Shivaji Nagar metro station will be named after Saint Mary, DK Shivakumar supports 

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has declared that the upcoming Shivaji Nagar Metro Station will be named after St Mary during the annual feast event at St Mary’s Basilica, Bengaluru.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has also supported the move, adding that the state government will honour community requests. 

As per reports, Karnataka BJP leaders have severely criticised the move, with Chalwadi Narayan Swami, the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka legislative Council saying the Congress government is prioritising appeasement. 

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has also reacted, stating that he prays the almighty gives some sense to Siddaramaiah and added that the Congress has a tradition of disrespecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj since Nehru’s days. 

