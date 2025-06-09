Karnataka: Four arrested for cow slaughter in Bidar, four calves rescued

A case of cow slaughter has come to light from Bidar district of Karnataka. After the incident, the Hindu organization took out a protest rally on bikes in protest. Taking action, the police have arrested 4 people accused of slaughtering cows.

The cow slaughter was reportedly taking place in a shed located on Rampur Road in Kamalaganar area on Sunday ( June 8). Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunti said that on the basis of information, the police team reached the spot and arrested the accused. Four calves have also been rescued from the spot and sent to a cowshed.

After the incident came to light, members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, strongly condemned the incident and staged a protest against it. The protesters raised slogans against the government and blocked the roads by burning tires.

The remains of the cow were also shown to everyone during the protest. Later, they were taken away and cremated with due rituals. The area is tense after the incident, resulting in heavy deployment of police. The police is constantly appealing for peace in the area.