Riyaz and 6 others, accused of gang rape, take out ‘victory procession’ in Congress-ruled Karnataka after being granted bail

In a shocking incident, 7 gang-rape accused were given a hero’s welcome by their supporters in Haveri city of Karnataka. The video of the ‘victory procession’ has now gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the gang-rape accused were identified as Aftab Chandanakatti, Madar Saab Mandakki, Samiwulla Lalanavar, Mohammad Sadiq Agasimani, Shoib Mulla, Tausip Choti, and Riyaz Savikeri.

The 7 men were granted bail on Tuesday (20th May) by the Haveri Sessions court in connection to the gang-rape of a 26-year-old woman in January 2024. They spent last 17 months in judicial custody.

DEPRAVED: Gang rape accused on a victory procession after securing bail. Haveri tense. Bike rally featured 7 accused A1- Aptab Chandanakatti, A2- Madar Saab Mandakki, A3- Samiwulla Lalanavar, A7- Mohammad Sadiq Agasimani, A8- Shoib Mulla, A11- Tausip Choti, A13- Riyaz Savikeri pic.twitter.com/KxJD0EMrv0 — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) May 23, 2025

The gang-rape accused were cheered on by their supporters in cars and bikes. Following the incident, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the 7 men for ‘unlawful assembly’ and ‘rash driving.’

Haveri Superintendent of Police Anshu Kumar Srivastava informed, “We will open a rowdy-sheet against these accused and appeal to the court for cancellation of their bail.”