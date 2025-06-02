Karnataka: Man hacked to death with machete inside a bakery, brutal crime caught on cam

In a shocking crime, a man has been hacked to death using a machete by 7 people. The victim has been identified as Chenappa Narinal. The murder took place inside a bakery in the Koppal district of Karnataka.

The CCTV footage shows Narinal running into the bakery to save himself as some people were beating him. At least two men were attacking him with machetes, while one person hit the victim on his head with what appeared to be a wooden stick. He managed to run around and exit the bakery but was stabbed to death right outside.

The murder took place on Saturday night around 10 PM.

Shocking murder caught on camera: A 35-year-old man was killed inside a bakery in Karnataka's Koppal district.



This is gruesome and atrocious… There is no fear of the law, and that will only come when police take swift, decisive action…-@BrindaAdige tells @SagarikaMitra26 pic.twitter.com/UPdnAop1nh — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 2, 2025

As per reports, seven people have been arrested. They have been identified as Ravi, Pradeep, two Manjunaths, Nagaraj, Gautam, and Pramod.