On 16th August, a stray dog went on a violent rampage in Talakal and Talabal villages in Kuknoor taluk of Koppal district in Karnataka. The dog injured over 30 people. Among the victims, an 8-year-old boy, Yamanursaab Mabusab Nadaf, is in critical condition. His lower lip has been completely torn off and the boy sustained severe injuries to his head and cheek. Hearing his screams, the neighbours rushed to his rescue and managed to drive the dog away.

The same dog later entered the grounds of the government primary school in Talakal and attacked students, teachers and bystanders. In nearby Talabal village, several others were bitten without provocation. The injured were rushed to local hospitals and those who sustained serious injuries were shifted to Koppal district hospital for further care and rabies vaccinations.

Angry villagers accused the Talakal gram panchayat of negligence in controlling stray dogs.

