On 12th August, a day after the Supreme Court’s directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets, two female students were mauled by stray dogs inside the Bengaluru University campus. The incident occurred at around 11 am when the victims, Soujanya G J from Haveri and Rega Nikshitha from Telangana, were on campus. Both were rushed to hospital. One of them is in critical condition.

The victims are third-year students of the integrated MSc in economics course at Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics University. Soujanya, who sustained multiple severe injuries, has been admitted to the ICU of a private hospital, while Rega is being treated for her wounds.

