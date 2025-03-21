Karnataka: Yasir Nesaragi beaten up by locals for pelting stones at Ashwathama temple in Belagavi, handed over to police

Locals in Belagavi, Karnataka taught a lesson to a Muslim man for pelting stones at the Ashwathama temple in Pangul Gali. The 19-year-old culprit named Yasir Nesaragi was caught by people late at night on Wednesday (19th March) while throwing stones at the temple. He committed the act taking advantage of the crowd gathered in the area due to Ramzan. People thrashed him after tying him to a pole. He was later handed over to the police.

The culprit is reportedly said to have committed the act as he was offended by some boys celebrating Holi wearing a burqa. Police Commissioner Iyada Martin Marbaniang said that the culprit threw stones at the gate of the temple after which he was caught by the people present there. He was arrested by the police and a case has been filed against him.

The incident caused tension in the area which was pacified by the swift action of the police. Security around the temple has been increased to avoid any unpleasant situation. An investigation has been going on in the matter.