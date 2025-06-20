Kerala: 40-year-old Raseena commits suicide after being humiliated for talking to a male friend, 3 SDPI workers arrested

A 40-year-old woman, Raseena, has committed suicide after being humiliated by a mob in Kannur, Kerala. IRaseena was talking to a male friend when the Muslim mob surrounded her and started to humiliate her. Upset with the insults thrown her way, the woman took her own life.

Three workers of the Social Democratic Party of India have been arrested in this case. SDPI is the political wing of the banned Islamic organization Popular Front of India (PFI).

The police have recovered a suicide note from Raseena’s house, on the basis of which three people, VP Mubashir, KA Faisal and CK Rafnas have been arrested. All three were produced in the local court from where they have been sent to judicial custody.

Raseena was talking to her friend near Achankara Church in Kayalode. Gradually the Muslim mob started gathering there. These people attacked Raseena’s friend and held him hostage for more than 5 hours. His mobile phone and other belongings were also snatched away. Raseena’s family was also called to the SDPI office and humiliated. Raseena was upset with the entire incident and committed suicide.