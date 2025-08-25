Monday, August 25, 2025

Kerala: Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil suspended from the party after sexual misconduct allegations

Kerala Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil has been suspended from the party after accusations of obscene conduct were levelled against him by writer Honey Bhaskaran and model Rini Ann George. Party took the decision to suspend him on Monday, August 25.

Mamkootathil had earlier resigned from the post of President of state youth Congress after allegations surfaced against him.

A day earlier, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), had carried out a protest march in Kerala’s Palakkad, demanding Rahul Mamkootathil’s resignation.

Congress party was coming under increasing pressure to act against their MLA after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct were levelled against him.

