Kerala High Court stays the decision to remove Arabic from Lakshadweep schools

The Kerala High Court has stayed the removal of Arabic and Mahal languages ​​from the school curriculum of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep. The High Court has said that only the old curriculum should be taught in schools and Arabic-Mahal languages ​​should continue to be taught to children.

The Kerala High Court gave the on Monday (June 9), after a petition was filed by Ajas Akbar. The High Court said that no survey was conducted before implementing this decision, so it is stayed.

The Kerala High Court said that for such decisions in a particular area, a survey should first be done on local factors. It is worth noting that on May 14, 2025, the Lakshadweep administration removed Arabic and Mahal spoken in Maldives from the school curriculum and included Hindi. After this decision, the Muslim community of Lakshadweep protested against it.