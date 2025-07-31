Kerala-based rapper Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan, has been accused of sexual assault by a woman doctor, who claims the rapper exploited her emotionally and physically under the false promise of marriage.

According to media reports, the woman filed a complaint on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at the Thrikkakara Police Station. She alleged that between 2021 and 2023, Vedan repeatedly promised to marry her and engaged in a physical relationship, only to later backtrack. The woman also accused Vedan of borrowing money from her multiple times during their relationship.

Acting on her complaint, the police have registered a case against the rapper under serious charges and initiated an investigation.

This isn’t Vedan’s first run-in with the law. Back in April 2025, he was arrested along with eight associates after police seized 6 grams of cannabis from them in Kochi.

The fresh allegations have once again put the controversial rapper under the spotlight, raising serious questions about his conduct off-stage.