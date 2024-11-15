Kerala: Scammer dressed as fake police acidentally video calls Cyber Police, gets stumped by Thrissur cops

In Kerala’s Thrissur, police officials at the Cyber Crime Cell were highly amused when they got a video call from a scammer pretending to be a police officer and looking for new victims. While the Cyber Cell officer initially indulged the criminal, claiming his camera was not working, allowing the scammer to think he had got new victims, he managed to capture the entire conversation in a video.

The Thrissur Police shared the entire video conversation on their social media, to create awareness among the public over rampant cyber scams.

The scammer was wearing a fake police uniform and was sitting at a place made to look like a police station. The real police officer eventually revealed to the scammer that he had called a police station and they were tracking his live location and details of his identity.

In recent days, dozens of cases of cyber fraud have come to the fore where scammers have impersonated police officers and have put victims under ‘digital arrest’, threatening them to transfer lakhs of rupees from their bank accounts.