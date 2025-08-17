On 13th August, a stray dog attacked an elderly woman and two others in Thrissur, Kerala. The first attack occurred at around 7 PM in Cherppu when 75-year-old Koottaala Niramala was sitting on the verandah of her house. A stray dog attacked and bit her on the hand. Relatives later said she sustained a fracture in her left hand and would require surgery.

Hours later, at around 9:30 PM, the same dog barged into the casualty wing of the Family Health Centre and created panic among patients and staff. It bit 15-year-old Christy of Anthikkadan Veetil, who was in the hospital for treatment. The dog scratched the leg of 40-year-old nurse Siya who was standing nearby.

Both of them were shifted to the district hospital where they were administered rabies injections. Locals expressed outrage that such attacks are becoming routine in the district, with hospitals now unsafe from the stray dog threat.

