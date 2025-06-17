Killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei would end conflict: Israel PM Netanyahu

Amid the ongoing exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu gave an interview to ABC News in which he said that killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei would end the conflict. Notably, his statement came shortly after reports emerged that US President Trump had vetoed Israel’s plan to assassinate Khamenei.

When asked about the reported plan and Donald Trump’s intervention, the Israeli PM did not deny it, and instead said, “It’s not going to escalate the conflict, it’s going to end the conflict.”

Defending Israeli strikes in Iran, Netanyahu said that these strikes are aimed at ending the conflict instead of escalating it any further.

Meanwhile Israel continued to strike Iran for the 5th consecutive day as it seeks to completely destroy Iran’s Nuclear program.