Kolkata gangrape: Main accused Monojit ‘Mango’ Mishra accused of sexual exploitation by another student

Monojit Mishra, former TMC student leader, and the main accused in the gangrape case at South Calcutta Law College, may be heading for more legal trouble.

Another student from the same college has now come out and said that Monojit Mishra sexually assaulted her. The student, who is in her second year of law degree said that college alumnus Monojit Mishra, who goes by ‘Mango dada’ among his influence groups, molested and threatened her two years ago.

As per the India Today report, the assault on her was very similar to what transpired during the Kasba gangrape case.

Main accused Mishra, an alumnus-turned-contractual employee, wielded fear for years with impunity due to political patronage and has been booked in several cases.