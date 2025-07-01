A chilling account of unchecked campus terror has emerged following the arrest of Monojit “Mango” Mishra, the prime accused in the gang rape of a 24-year-old student at the South Kolkata Law College.

While speaking anonymously to NDTV, students detailed how Mishra, an alumnus-turned-contractual employee, wielded fear for years with impunity due to political patronage.

“Nobody dared to touch him,” one student stated, capturing the institutional paralysis that enabled his crimes.

She said, “There was an atmosphere of intimidation on the campus. He used to click photos of female students, morph them and circulate them on WhatsApp groups. He also sexually harassed them. There was so much intimidation that students were scared to attend classes.”

A student named Vaagmi Trivedi told The Times of India that the TMC leader behaved inappropriately with girls during a picnic in Oct 2023.

A drunk Monojit demanded that she sing for him and his friends. Trivedi recounted that he sat on the lap of a female student during an auto ride and later instructed the victim to sit on his lap.

“He went and sat on her lap. Shocked, we told him to sit in front. He did go but asked my senior to sit on his lap,” she added. Another student informed that the TMC leader molested a 1st year girl in her room and then intimidated her into silence.

A female student named Rokeya Dasgupta narrated, “We stopped coming to college for this (disturbing gaze).”

Mango Mishra: a symbol of terror

A student revealed that there were hardly any female students left on the college campus who had not faced him at some point or another. He had, in a way, become synonymous with terror. The college students used to call him “Mango Mishra.”

A 4th year student stopped going to college since September 2025 after being assaulted by Monojit Mishra for not including him at the Teacher’s Day event. He was forced to relocate to New Town and undergo several months of treatment.

Monojit Mishra was a former student of this college and had used his influence in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to get himself appointed as a temporary employee at the same college. His word was law within the college. Everyone feared him. Even the teachers could not say anything against him.

Protected by TMC

Trinamool Congress had made him so politically secure that no one dared to touch him. The opposition has accused that with the support of the ruling party, antisocial elements like Monojit commit crimes and escape.

The main accused in the rape case, Monojit, along with co-accused Pramit Mukhopadhyay and Jaib Ahmed, have been arrested.

The victim, a 24-year-old law student, has informed that she was raped on campus on June 25th, and the other two later recorded video of this heinous act to blackmail her.

Multiple complaints filed with the Police

According to the report, atleast 11 cases are registered against Monojit Mishra with the police and four of them include molestation. He was out on bail in these cases.

The charges against him include: tearing the dress of a Kolkata Law College student in July 2019, stealing a music system, perfume, and sunglasses from a friend’s house in December 2019; molesting a woman and attempting to murder a man on Swinhoe Lane in March 2022 (in this case, he was also arrested in April 2017).

Additionally, he is accused of assaulting a college guard and damaging college property in May 2024.