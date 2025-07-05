Kolkata Law College gang rape: Prime accused Monojit asked security guard to prepare room in advance

The prime accused in the Kolkata Law College gang rape case, Monojit Mishra, instructed security guard Pinaki Banerjee to “keep the guard room ready” with “enough water and a clean bedsheet” shortly before committing the heinous crime on June 25.

Banerjee told the police that he wasn’t surprised by the request, as he was already aware of frequent liquor parties being held in the guard room.

“Know your limits. Do you think you can survive here without me?”, Monojit warned the guard when Banerjee informed him that college hours were over. Monojit then told him to keep quiet and threatened him, Banerjee said during police interrogation.

Banerjee also said that the other two co-accused, Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee, asked him to lock the main gate and hand over the keys of both the gate and the guard room, instructing him to “carry out duty elsewhere.”

He told police that he stepped out to have tea and later saw Zaib returning with an inhaler. When questioned, Zaib said it was for “someone who needed it” and told Banerjee not to interfere.

The 24-year-old survivor later revealed that the inhaler was given to her when she was experiencing breathlessness due to a panic attack. After that, she was raped.