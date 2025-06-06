Kota: ICICI Bank Manager steals Crores from customers’ Fixed Deposits, invests them in stocks, loses it all

A relationship manager at ICICI Bank’s Kota branch, Sakshi Gupta, has been arrested for embezzling Crores from the accounts of bank’s customers. Sakshi withdrew as much as Rs 4.58 Crores from 110 customer accounts. She used to divert money from their Fixed Deposits of the customers into her personal account by manipulating the bank’s systems.

Sakshi even changed the mobile numbers of the customers in the system so that they don’t get notifications of the transactions in their accounts.

The now suspended bank official used all that money to invest in Stock Market. However, the stocks picked by Sakshi tanked, and she was unable to deposit the money she had embezzled.

The scam continued for 2 years before she was caught when a customer came to enquire about his FD amount. The bank filed an FIR after this, and Sakshi Gupta was arrested from her sister’s wedding late last night.