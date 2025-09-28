Tensions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are rising. Thousands of people took to the streets against the government and the military in PoK’s Kotli on Saturday (27th September). During this, the security forces used force on a large scale and tried to suppress the protest.

The security forces targeted common people and fired on innocent civilians who were demanding justice and freedom from Islamabad’s control. Eyewitnesses added that the army employed brutal force and resulted in several individuals being injured and further fueling public wrath.

Security forces crossed the border to crush the protest in PoK. Shots were fired at the protesters, and tear gas was used to control the situation. The situation remains tense and several policemen were also injured.

In the videos of the protests, people can be seen shouting slogans in front of the convoy of the security forces. Hundreds had gathered, and protesters raised slogans such as ‘We will take our freedom at any cost,’ echoing a demand to break free from Pakistan.

The reason for the recent dispute is said to be the death of a 6-year-old girl. The body of the girl, Tasmia Suhail, was found in a field in Kotli, PoK. She had been missing for the past three days. Thousands of people took to the streets to protest against a fair investigation into the death of the girl.

This time, the anger of the people against the Pakistani army and government is clearly visible. The death of the child served as a spark for deeper grievances that have been simmering for years on issues like inflation, joblessness, and exploitation of natural resources of PoK.

People across PoK are tired of Pakistan’s corrupt system and the army’s brutality. Protesters, led by the Joint Awami Action Committee, have demanded their right to resources, fair governance, and an end to military oppression.

Instead of addressing these concerns, the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has deployed nearly 2,000 police personnel and 167 Frontier Corps platoons to crush the movement. Tourists and even journalists have been stopped from entering the region.

Journalists protested together, saying that they are also being treated like enemies. They are being prevented from fair coverage. Journalists have been protesting for three days in Khutaitta, Kotli, against the atrocities of the army and security forces.

This is not an isolated incident. Last month, a large number of people took to the streets in Rawalkot, PoK. In Rawalkot, expressing anger against the government of Pakistan and the Pakistani Army. During this time, people accused Asim Munir of acting as a puppet of Donald Trump.

In May last year, violence broke out in the capital of PoK over heavy taxes, increased prices of flour and wild electricity bills.

Saturday’s protests have once again exposed the growing desire among the people of PoK to break free from Pakistan’s grip. No bullets, beatings, and intimidation stopped the masses from asking for justice and freedom.