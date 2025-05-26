‘Only thing they have is their Faith’: Kunal Kamra, who earlier recommended gifting condoms to Muslims during marriages, explains why he does not make jokes on Islam

On Sunday (25th May), controversial comedian Kunal Kamra explained his rationale behind not making jokes on Islam or the Muslim community.

“I am often asked why don’t do you make jokes on Islam. Because these 20% of our total population does not have anything else left with them,” he was heard saying during a podcast with Kannan Gopinathan (who previously misled people about CAA, NRC and NPR).

While making an emotional appeal, the ‘sensitive’ comedian stated, “All I see is that the average Muslim in this country has is their Faith. And I don’t know their community.”

According to Kunal Kamra, he can’t joke about Muslims because all they have is their faith. But it’s okay to mock Hindus and their faith every day?



But until a decade ago, it appears as if Kunal Kamra was well-versed with the high fertility rate within the Muslim community. That explains why he recommended gifting condoms (otherwise considered haram) during Muslim marriages.

Given that Kunal Kamra has made a 180 degree shift in his political ideology in the past 10 years, making jokes about Muslims and their Faith seems no longer feasible.

The controversial comedian, who is now pretending to become sensible to religious sentiments, have not stopped mocking Hindu deities.