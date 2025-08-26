Landslide in Ardhkuwari, several feared trapped, Vaishno Devi Yatra halted amid incessant rainfall and flood alert in Jammu



A landslide incident has occurred at the Inderprastha Bhojanalaya at Ardhkuwari. The Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has shared in a post that some injuries are feared. Rescue efforts are underway with the required manpower and machinery, the post added.

A landslide incident has occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, some injuries are feared. Rescue operations are underway along with required manpower and machinery: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board pic.twitter.com/xf2EcqQVtt — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2025

The landslide has followed after incessant rainfall in the Jammu region for for the last day. The Vaishno Devi Yatra has been halted by the Shrine Board in view of the current situation.

Reports say at least 12-15 persons were present at the site of the landslide, with six feared to be trapped. A flood alert has been issued in the area, and the IMD has issued a r ed alert in the entire Jammu region for excessive rainfall.