Bangladesh: Local Muslim goon grabs land of Hindu man after ouster of Sheikh Hasina, victim demands justice

The ancestral land of a Hindu man, identified as Manik Saha, has been forcibly occupied by a local Muslim goon after the undemocratic ouster of Sheikh Hasina on 5th August 2024.

The incident occurred in Sreepur upazila in the Gazipur district of Bangladesh. According to a report by Naya Diganta, the accused was identified as the Khokon, the eldest son of one Muslimuddin Master.

“First, they started with planting saplings on my land. After the saplings died, they planted banana stumps here. Thereafter, they began stealing soil from my land,” the victim narrated.

Despite pleading with the accused, Manik Saha received no respite. “I have opposed his attempt to take soil from my land. All my requests have fallen on deaf ears.”

While speaking to Naya Diganta, the accused initially acknowledged that the land belongs to the Hindu man. Thereafter, he resorted to victim blaming and told the victim to furnish his documents.

“There is no forcible occupation of land here,” the accused alleged. In June this year, a Muslim man named Abdul Ali attempted to encroach upon the 1400-year-old Shiv Chandi Mandir, which is situated on Lalmai Hills in Comilla.

The Hindu community also staged protest against attempts to encroach upon temple land and targeted attack on the President of the temple committee in Khagra Madhya Durgapur in Naogaon district of Bangladesh.