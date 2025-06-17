Bangladesh: Maqsad attempts to encroach temple land, attacks President of temple committee, Hindus stage protest

On Tuesday (17th June), the Hindu community staged protest against attempts to encroach upon temple land and targeted attack on the President of the temple committee in Khagra Madhya Durgapur in Naogaon district of Bangladesh.

According to a Hindu protester, a local extremist named Maqsad and his radical supporters came to the area where two temples (Sanyas Mandir and Radha Govindo Mandir) are situated.

Maqsad and his men declared that the land on which the temples are built, along with the adjoining areas, belong to them.

The extremists got into a scuffle with the Hindu residents and threatened to kill if anyone dared to offer prayers at the temples.

The Hindus present there put up an united front, forcing the extremists to flee the area. On Monday (16th June), the supporters of Maqsad attacked Atul Chandra Sarkar, the president of the Hindu temple committee, and injured him severely.

The victim was targeted when he was enroute to the local market. After being attacked, Atul Chandra Sarkar tried to run away and hide in a local shop but the extremists traced him down.

On Tuesday (17th June), a Hindu protestor informed that the extremists attempted to murder Atul Chandra Sarkar and looted hard-earned cash to the tune of 2 lakh Taka.

Other Hindu protestors were seen holding placards that read ‘We want safety for our temples’, ‘We Want Peace’, and ‘We Want punishment for Land grabbers.’