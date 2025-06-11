Los Angeles: Curfew imposed by Mayor after several businesses looted by rioters protesting against immigration raids

Riots in Los Angeles continued for the 5th successive day as the people protest over the immigration raids against illegals in the country by the federal agents. During the past 4 days, 378 people have been arrested for the violence. In downtown Los Angeles, rioters looted as many as 23 businesses, including the local Apple Store.

Apple store in downtown LA being looted tonight pic.twitter.com/3k5i7wKiSG — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) June 10, 2025

Following the violence and the looting, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has announced a curfew in the downtown area. The emergency curfew will be in place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time and will likely be in effect for a few days, the Mayor said.

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom is busy criticising President Donald Trump for sending National Guard troops and US Marines to Los Angeles to try and control the situation. Over 4000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines have been deployed in the city.