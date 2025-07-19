Los Angeles: More than 20 injured after a vehicle ploughs through the crowd on Santa Monica Boulevard

In Los Angeles, USA, 20 people were injured after a vehicle drove through the crowd at the Santa Monica Boulevard. The incident took place around 2 AM on Saturday, July 19.

5 of the injured are reported to be in critical condition while 7-8 others are in serious condition.

The incident took place outside a nightclub in East Hollywood in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Details of the vehicle or the suspect who drove it are not yet available. The authorities are rushing the injured to the hospital and providing them with immediate care