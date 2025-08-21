Love Jihad in Indore: Aman Khan poses as Aman Sahu to trap Hindu girl on Insta, assaults, threatens and forces her to convert

The police at the Azad Nagar police station in Indore have filed a case against one Aman Khan for allegations of rape and forced religious conversion following the complaint lodged by a 26-year-old woman from Sehore on 19th August. She was accompanied by Bajrang Dal members. She is presently residing in a rented accommodation in Palda and is employed at a private firm.

The woman’s complaint stated that the accused posed as Aman Sahu and befriended her on Instagram about 8 months ago. They began chatting and after two months he visited her rented place in February and exploited her sexually. He even took her to the temple and wed her there to further deceive her. Afterward, she found about his real identity.

According to other reports, the perpetrator promised that he would leave Islam and marry the complainant. Nevertheless, after some time, he began to physically assault her and forbade her from visiting temple and doing pooja-path. He then declared that he would not change his religion and pressured her to convert and read namaz if she wanted to marry him. He continued to assault her and threatened her to continue the relationship.

The police inquiry uncovered that Aman Khan was employed at a clothing store where he covertly captured images and recorded videos of girls. They retrieved inappropriate pictures and videos of numerous other girls from his mobile device. The police have filed charges against him under severe offenses including rape, fraud, religious conversion and the Love Jihad Act.