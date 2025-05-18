Lucknow: Hindu girl kills her mother with the help of boyfriend Shahid, strips the dead body naked to show it as a case of rape and murder

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a girl killed her mother Usha with the help of her neighbour and boyfriend Shahid. After the murder, the girl called the neighbours and pretended to cry and scream while sitting next to the dead body. The girl had even removed all the clothes from her dead mother’s body to show the incident as a murder after rape. However, she revealed the whole truth during interrogation in police custody.

Actually, 40-year-old Usha Singh works as a housekeeper in the High Court’s Audit Bhawan. Her husband Yogendra Singh died 12 years ago. Now only Usha Singh and her 16-year-old daughter lived in the house. The girl was having an affair with Shahid, who lived in the neighbourhood. Her mother came to know about this. When her mother protested against the affair, the girl, along with her boyfriend Shahid, got her out of the way.

The police said that Usha was not only murdered by strangulation. After strangulating her, Usha’s throat was also slit with a piece of glass. The daughter has confessed to the crime during interrogation, while her lover Shahid is absconding. Neighbours say that the girl’s conduct was never good. She had run away from home with Shahid earlier, and after that, Usha often took her daughter with her to work.