Madhya Pradesh: Muslim youth vandalises Shivling and idols at Shiva temple in Sagar; Hindu groups demand swift action

Tension prevailed in Sagar district after a miscreant, reportedly a Muslim youth, vandalized idols at a Shiva temple, triggering outrage among local residents. The incident took place in the Man Jabot area, where devotees discovered the damage early in the morning.

The Muslim youth reportedly used a heavy stone to vandalize the Shivling at the temple.

According to local sources, several idols in the temple premises were found broken. As news spread, hundreds of people gathered at the site, raising slogans and demanding immediate police action. The protests were spearheaded by Hindu advocacy groups, who have demanded police arrest the miscreant for vandalizing the Shivling and other idols.

According to a report published in Dainik Bhaskar, Hindu leader Kapil Soni said that there are meat shops on both sides of the temple. A young man from a Muslim family broke the idol of the deity. Soni added that Muslims always take the lead in disturbing communal harmony in Sagar, whether it’s chanting slogans like “Sar tan se juda” (beheading threats) or incidents like the present one. He said Hindus never initiate such acts.

He further said, “If the administration does not act strictly now, Hindus in Sagar are prepared to show how the atmosphere gets disturbed. The district administration has so far taken only mild action. If the situation continues like this, the roads will not remain calm.”

The police reached the spot soon after being alerted and brought the situation under control. A case has been registered against unknown persons, and an investigation is underway to identify the culprits. Senior police officials assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

The vandalism has sparked anger across the city, with residents calling for enhanced security measures at religious places. Local leaders also condemned the act, terming it an attempt to disturb communal harmony.