On 26th October, a rabid dog went on a rampage, attacking 35 people within just four hours between 4 pm and 8 pm. The incident happened in Satnawada village of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh. The dog targeted anyone in sight.

Several injured shifted to district hospital

All the victims were rushed to Satnawada hospital for first aid and later referred to Shivpuri district hospital for advanced treatment. Five of them were admitted to the hospital for treatment, while the rest were discharged.

Villagers blame Gram Panchayat for negligence

The incident triggered widespread anger among villagers. They accused the Gram Panchayat of complete apathy. Residents alleged that even as the dog continued attacking people for hours, no steps were taken by the administration to capture or neutralise it. They said that the lack of proper response exposed the administration’s failure to safeguard public safety.

Fear persists in the area

Following the attacks, panic and fear continue to prevail in Satnawada. Locals have urged immediate intervention from district authorities and animal control teams to prevent similar incidents in the future. The incident took place just a day before the Supreme Court reprimanded states and UTs as they failed to file compliance affidavits in the stray dog menace case.