On 7th October, Rewa Police in Madhya Pradesh arrested Mohammad Irfan for allegedly raping a minor schoolgirl. According to media reports, Irfan grabbed the victim when she was going to school in the morning. The incident took place in the Garh police station area. Reportedly, he was hiding near a deserted stretch. When the girl crossed the path, he stopped her, covered her mouth and dragged her into nearby bushes before assaulting her.

Locals reached after hearing her screams

As the accused grabbed her, the victim started screaming for help, which drew the attention of people nearby who rushed to the spot. When Irfan saw the locals coming towards him, he tried to flee. The villagers attempted to catch him but he managed to escape. The villagers immediately informed the police. Following an intensive search, the police arrested Irfan near the Uttar Pradesh border.

The victim had faced harassment earlier

In a statement, the victim told the police that Irfan had been stalking and harassing her for several days. He would stare at her and follow her to and from school. She did not tell anyone about the harassment out of fear and concern for her family. Irfan used her silence to his advantage and attacked her.

Attack carried out in broad daylight

At around 10 AM, when the girl was cycling to school, Irfan came out of the bushes and pushed her into the grass, gagged her and assaulted her. He then dragged her into the bushes and raped her before she managed to shout for help.

Accused sent to judicial custody

Following the arrest, Irfan was produced before a local court in Rewa. The court remanded him to judicial custody, and he was sent to jail. Police officials confirmed that charges under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act have been invoked. The survivor has undergone a medical examination, and counselling support has been arranged as part of the ongoing investigation.