Maharashtra: 7 stray dogs attack man in Pimpri Chinchwad, he dramatically escapes, video caught on cam

In Pimpri Chinchwad in Maharashtra, 7 stray dogs attacked a man but the man staged a dramatic escape. He even threw a bike parked on the roadside towards the dogs to ensure he can escape unharmed.

The video of the attempted attack by the dogs has since gone viral on social media.

A man in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad was attacked by 7 stray dogs.. he somehow escaped.. now imagine if there was a kid or a child.. pic.twitter.com/MpexQyUQFu — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) August 23, 2025

The man was walking down a dark alley when the dogs rushed towards him to attack him. The man moved behind a bike parked there, and then pushed the bike towards the rushing dogs to scare them away. His gambit worked as the dogs dispersed after that, and then the locals came out and shooed the dogs away.

Notably, attacks by stray dogs have been increasing in the country with each passing day.