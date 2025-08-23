Stray dogs maul BBA student in Kanpur, tear apart her cheek and nose, 17 stitches needed as doctors try to tie everything back together

While Courts and the general public keep debating about the problem of stray dogs in India, their attacks on common citizens continue unabated. On August 20, in Shyam Nagar in Kanpur, stray dogs mauled the face of a 21-year-old BBA student. The girl needed as many as 17 stitches on her face after the attack.

The stitches were administered to tie up the cheek and nose of the victim which were torn apart by the stray dogs. The victim, identified as Vaishnavi Sahu, is a final-year BBA student at Allen House Ruma College.

She was dragged to the ground by the stray dogs and then the brutal assault began. Her right cheek was torn apart, splitting it into two part, while her nose also suffered multiple bite marks. The victim tried to run, but the three dogs kept attacking her.