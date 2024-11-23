Maharashtra: BJP-led Mahayuti alliance takes massive lead, set to win the crucial state

In the crucial state of Maharashtra, assembly elections were expected to be a close battle between BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and opposition Maha Vikas Agaadi (MVA), but the early trends suggest that Mahayuti alliance will sweep the state.

The Mahayuti alliance consists of BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, while the MVA consisting of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar’s NCP.

As per reports, in the latest trends, Mahayuti is already leading in over 200 seats in the 288 seat assembly, and heading towards a massive majority in the crucial state.

For the Mahayuti alliance, BJP contested 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP 59 seats. For the MVA, the Congress fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95 and the NCP (SP) 86 candidates.