‘Cost of public property damaged in Nagpur will be recovered from the rioters’: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday (22nd March) said that the cost of public property damaged during the Nagpur violence will be recovered from the rioters. Failure to pay for the damages would lead to the seizure and selling of their property.

The CM addressed the media after conducting a high-level meeting with senior officials. Sharing the details of the investigation in the Nagpur violence case, Fadnavis said that 104 rioters have been identified from the CCTV footage.

Action has been initiated against 92 of them including 12 minors.

Regarding the cause of the violence, Fadnavis said on the day of the incident (17th March) some demonstrators burnt an effigy of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb’s grave.

But some people spread rumours through social media saying that a ‘Chadar’ of Dargah with Quran verses written on it was burnt by protestors. This resulted in the violent protests.

He assured that his government will ensure that all those involved in the riots will be held accountable and strict action will be taken against them. He added that people associated with the social media accounts that instigated the riots will also be brought to the book.