“Maine inka namak khaya hai”: Abrar Ali, studying to become a Maulvi, refuses to return from war-torn Iran

Among the tense situation in West Asia due to Israel-Iran conflict, foreign students and workers find themselves in a state of fear. The Indian government has initiated a rescue mission for these stranded citizens, Operation Sindhu. However, 30-year-old Abrar Ali from Madhya Pradesh has refused to return to India.

Abrar is living there for four years now. His mother Shahnoor Begum stated, “My son, Abrar Ali is stuck in Iran. He has been there for four years to study. When we asked him to return, he said that he did not want to come back as what will the Iran’s public say about leaving in such a situation.”

“He said ‘maine inka namak khaya hai’, I will not go like this’. I am his mother, I’m worried but he declared he would not return so, I am praying for his safety. He assured that he is safe and explosions are taking place away from his home,” she added.

One of Abrar’s family members Abid Ali said that Abrar went to Iran to pursue a five-year course related to Maulana Maulviyat. After which, he gets a title of Maulana.