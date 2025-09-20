Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will be honoured with Indian cinema’s highest recognition, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023, for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. The announcement was made by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on social media.

Mohanlal will be the second Malayalam actor to receive this prestigious award, after Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who was honoured in 2004. The award will be conferred on him at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23, 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mohanlal on X, calling him “a shining star of Malayalam cinema and theatre” who has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi films.

Shri Mohanlal Ji epitomises excellence and versatility. With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema, theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala. He has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil,… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2025

The Prime Minister praised his versatility, noting that Mohanlal has enriched cinema for decades as an actor, director, and producer. He added that Mohanlal’s films, along with his passion for Kerala’s culture, continue to inspire millions, and that this award marks another significant milestone in his illustrious career.