West Bengal: 1200 shops burnt down in Kidderpore, livelihoods lost, CM Mamata tells victims that it was their fault

On Monday (16th June), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee courted controversy after she displayed lack of empathy for the victims of the Kidderpore market fire.

For the unversed, more than 1200 shops were gutted in a fire that burnt down the market area in Kidderpore locality of Southwest Kolkata. The livelihoods of thousands of local traders were destroyed in the fire accident that took place in early hours of Monday.

When Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached the market area, the victims were angry at the tragedy that befell their fate. Instead of showing empathy, the TMC supremo reprimanded one of the victims and claimed that the mismanagement of the traders was responsible for the fire.

–… pic.twitter.com/g9mMCTd47b — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 16, 2025

In a video clip shared by BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya, Mamata Banerjee was heard saying, “Bhai, listen first. We did not come and set fire to your shop.”

“The fire started due to your fault/ mismanagement on your part. We will do what the government can do in its capacity,” she brazened out.

The reaction of Mamata Banerjee to the Kidderpore market fire has left netizens shocked.

When the anger of the local traders intensified and criticism from all quarters, the government announced financial assistance to the victims to the tune of ₹1 lakh (₹50000 for partial damage) and the construction of a new market.