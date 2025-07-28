UK: Man yells ‘Allahu Akbar’ in mid-flight, threatens to blow it up, wishes death to US and Donald Trump

On Sunday (27th July), a 41-year-old man was detained after he threatened to bomb a flight mid-air while travelling from Luton to Glasgow in the United Kingdom.

In a disturbing video that has now surfaced on social media, the accused was seen chanting the slogan of ‘Allahu Akbar’ and wishing death upon the United States and its President Donald Trump.

“Death to America, Death to Trump,” he screamed before being restrained by passengers onboard the flight.

.⁦@BBCNews⁩ .⁦@SkyNews⁩ no coverage yet of bomb threat incident on an easyJet plane this morning? I have full video available showing passenger take down and the man’s id as taken by a friend on the plane pic.twitter.com/SOTrAaKLng — Trevor Nicosia 🧢🖌101 (@nyssa7) July 27, 2025

The man was arrested after the flight landed at the Glasgow airport in Scotland. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

An eyewitness narrated, “He literally came out of the toilet shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ with his hands above his head. Then he said ‘I’ve got a bomb, I’ve got a bomb’ – at this point, people were confused.”

“I thought he was joking, I mean, it’s a weird joke. When he pushed the airline staff, that’s when things changed. At that point, one guy managed to grab him from behind and pull him down, then everyone jumped on top of him. He was fighting a bit on the floor, but at this point he knew he’d fucked up,” he concluded.