Friday, September 19, 2025

Manipur: Huge amounts of weapons and ammunitions recovered in Churachandpur, Chandel, and Tengnoupal 

Manipur Police, Assam Rifles/Army, and CAPFs deployed in the state have recovered a huge stockpile of arms and ammunition in a series of raids in joint operations. As per reports, the raids have occurred in the Churachandpur, Chandel, and Tengnoupal districts. 

 The cache seized included 87 weapons, from rifles and carbines to pistols and shotguns. 57 rounds of assorted ammunition for the guns, and other ammunition like grenades, lathode bombs, and 28 pompi launchers were also seized. 

22 grenades and 5 lathode bombs were seized. The Manipur Police provided a detailed list of all arms and ammunitions seized.

The security forces also seized 23 radio sets and protective gear. 

