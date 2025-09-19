Manipur: Two Assam Rifles personnel killed in an ambush on their vehicle, several others injured

Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed and five others were injured in an ambush on their vehicle in Manipur’s Imphal on 19th September evening. The incident took place in the Nambol Sabal Leikai area on the outskirts of Imphal.

The incident took place at around 5:50 pm when a vehicle-based column of troops of 33 Assam Rifles was moving from its Patsoi Company Operating Base to Nambol Company Operating Base. The ambushed Assam Rifles personnel were travelling in a 407 Tata vehicle when the attack occurred in the Nambol police station area. The location is around 8 kilometres from the Imphal airport.

Officials said that the terrorists fled in a white van after carrying out the attack. Assam Riffles officers added that the troops showed restraint while retaliating to avoid any civilian casualties.

Imphal, Manipur: Unidentified gunmen attacked a 33 Assam Rifles convoy at Nambol, Bishnupur, firing at their vehicle. Two Assam Rifles soldiers were martyred, and five were injured and admitted to RIMS Hospital pic.twitter.com/LRQuQxJbLz — IANS (@ians_india) September 19, 2025

The injured personnel have been shifted to RIMS Hospital with the help of locals and the police personnel. Security forces have launched a search of the attackers, and the area has been cordoned off for further investigation.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla condemned the incident and expressed profound grief and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the martyred soldiers.

The Governor of Manipur has strongly condemned the attack on security forces this evening, in which two brave jawans of the Assam Rifles made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.



The Governor expressed profound grief and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved… — RAJ BHAVAN, MANIPUR (@RajBhavManipur) September 19, 2025

In a post on X, the Raj Bhavan said that the Governor reaffirmed that such heinous acts of violence will not be tolerated under any circumstances and warned that they will be met with the strongest resolve to safeguard peace and stability in the region.