On 27th April, during the Mann Ki Baat episode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish over the 22nd April terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. While addressing the nation, he said that every Indian, regardless of language or region, is feeling the pain of the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during Mann Ki Baat, expressed the nation's grief over the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack and assured justice for the victims.

PM Modi noted that the blood of every Indian is boiling after seeing the horrifying images from Pahalgam. He said that the attack reflected the desperation and cowardice of those sponsoring terror, especially at a time when peace, prosperity, and democracy were returning to Kashmir.

He emphasised that the unity of 140 crore Indians is India’s greatest strength in the fight against terrorism. PM Modi stated that the enemies of peace want to devastate Kashmir once again and asserted that India must strengthen its resolve.

"Today as I speak to you in #MannKiBaat, there is a deep anguish in my heart. The terrorist incident that took place in Pahalgam on the 22nd of April has hurt every citizen of the country."



– Hon'ble PM Shri

He assured the victims’ families that justice would be done and that the culprits would face the harshest punishment.

PM Modi also noted that global leaders have strongly condemned the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack and expressed support for India.