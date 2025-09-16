Months after India’s decisive strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’, a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander has admitted that terror chief Masood Azhar’s family suffered heavy losses.

In a viral video, JeM commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri confessed that Indian forces “tore into pieces” Azhar’s family during strikes on Bahawalpur, JeM’s nerve centre in Pakistan.

In a major revelation, top Jaish-e-Mohammad commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri has admitted that Indian forces killed terrorist Masood Azhar's family in an attack in Bahawalpur on May 7. Kashmiri stated that Azhar's family was "torn into pieces" during the "Operation Sindoor"… pic.twitter.com/ol3MNdaJoV — NewsX World (@NewsX) September 16, 2025

“After sacrificing everything, on May 7, Maulana Masood Azhar’s family was torn apart by Indian forces in Bahawalpur,” Kashmiri is heard saying in Urdu, with armed men seen around him. His admission is the clearest acknowledgment yet of the devastating impact of India’s cross-border offensive.

Launched weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, Operation Sindoor saw Indian forces simultaneously strike nine terror hubs across Pakistan and PoK, targeting deep infrastructure of JeM and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Pakistan later conceded that sites in Bahawalpur, Kotli and Muridke were hit.

Bahawalpur remains JeM’s operational headquarters, while Pakistani media separately reported that Azhar himself admitted 10 family members were killed in the operation.