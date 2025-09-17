‘May PM Modi continue to serve India when independent India turns 100’: Mukesh Ambani wishes PM Modi on his birthday 

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, has shared a heartfelt birthday wish for PM Modi. In a video message, the Reliance boss said, “It is my deepest wish that Modi ji should continue to serve India when independent India turns 100.”

Mukesh Ambani added, “Today is a festive day for 1.45 billion Indians. It is the 75th birthday of our most respected and beloved Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi ji. On behalf of the entire business community of India, on behalf of the Reliance family and the Ambani family, I convey my felicitations to Prime Minister Modi ji. It is not a coincidence that Modi ji’s Amrit Mahotsav is coming in Bharat’s Amrit Kal.”