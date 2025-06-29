MEA slams Pakistan for blaming India over Waziristan suicide bomb attack

On Sunday (29th June), India rubbished Pakistan Army’s efforts to hold it responsible for the Waziristan suicide bomb attack, which took place a day earlier on Saturday (28th June).
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted an official statement on X.
Statement regarding Pakistan— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 28, 2025

The attack occurred in Khaddi Market, Mir Ali, in North Waziristan, when a suicide attacker drove an explosive-filled vehicle into a military convoy, killing 13 troops and injuring another 15. The blast injured about 10 civilians, including children.
A preliminary investigation determined that approximately 800 kilograms of explosives were detonated, spreading extensive damage, the Associated Press reported.
The Aswad al-Harb organization, part of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) faction Ittihad-ul-Mujahideen Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the bombing.
This attack occurs in the wake of a sudden escalation of militant attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, such as a previous ambush of an army patrol and a deadly train attack in March by the Baloch Liberation Army.